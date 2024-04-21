Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 476 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Netflix Trading Down 9.1 %

NFLX stock traded down $55.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $555.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,449,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,287. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $605.65 and a 200 day moving average of $514.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

