Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 1.51% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 65.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 43.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BJUN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.03. 660 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.