PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $176.37 on Friday. PTC has a 1-year low of $120.62 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

