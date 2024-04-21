Comparing Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) & Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Society Pass and Flywire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 1 3 0 2.75 Flywire 0 2 13 1 2.94

Society Pass presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2,550.90%. Flywire has a consensus target price of $34.27, suggesting a potential upside of 62.40%. Given Society Pass’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Flywire.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.1% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Society Pass shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Flywire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Society Pass and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass -243.39% -152.80% -85.99% Flywire -2.13% -1.35% -1.03%

Volatility & Risk

Society Pass has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flywire has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Society Pass and Flywire’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $8.17 million 0.57 -$33.79 million ($0.64) -0.19 Flywire $403.09 million 6.43 -$8.57 million ($0.09) -234.42

Flywire has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Society Pass, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flywire beats Society Pass on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Society Pass

(Get Free Report)

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.