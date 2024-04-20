Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.74. Medicure shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 12,400 shares traded.

Medicure Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.17%.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.