Cardano Hits Market Capitalization of $15.97 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $15.97 billion and approximately $532.54 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.95 or 0.04869287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00055812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,798,870,281 coins and its circulating supply is 35,620,955,588 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.