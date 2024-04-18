Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 85,713 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,713 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 867,628 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EEM opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

