Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of MHCUF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $17.80.
About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
