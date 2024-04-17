DecisionPoint Financial LLC Increases Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 5,729.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 66,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 788,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,098. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.76. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,410 shares of company stock worth $7,984,677. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

