Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Increased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 31,534 shares during the period. Halliburton makes up about 2.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Halliburton worth $17,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,349,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,068. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

