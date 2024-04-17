Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Down 2.1%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.70 and last traded at $81.73. Approximately 27,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 424,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Camtek Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Camtek’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s payout ratio is currently 82.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Camtek by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Camtek by 1,436.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Camtek by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

