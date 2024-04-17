Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Acquired by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 395.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson acquired 454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,436,497 shares in the company, valued at $158,801,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson acquired 454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,436,497 shares in the company, valued at $158,801,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $92,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,470.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,766. Insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EWTX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

