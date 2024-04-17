Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.63. 7,315,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,181,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

