Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $228,745,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

