ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.21 on June 12th

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of MT stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $30.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.93.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.49). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

