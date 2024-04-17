DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 47.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,239 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 201,932.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 117,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Qualys by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.14. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $1,750,397. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.