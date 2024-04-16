Unigold (CVE:UGD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.08

Shares of Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 8000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Unigold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

About Unigold

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

