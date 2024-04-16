SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 22,810 put options on the company. This is an increase of 59% compared to the average volume of 14,375 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of XHB stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $101.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,892,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $111.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.89.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

