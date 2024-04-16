DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.63. 228,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $545.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

