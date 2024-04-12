Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 320 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.38. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

