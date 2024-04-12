Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shopify Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $70.88 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 794.87 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.