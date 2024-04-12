Indie Asset Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 82,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 46,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Bank of America by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $281.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

