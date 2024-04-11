Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 66,503 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,503 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $35,080.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $35,080.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 2.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

