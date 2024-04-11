Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,297 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,437,000 after buying an additional 220,690 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EFSC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $166.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

