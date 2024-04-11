Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,469 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SWTX opened at $43.57 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

