Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $5.97 Million in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of FormFactor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FORM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $18,309,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,273,000 after acquiring an additional 678,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 435,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FormFactor by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 338,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after acquiring an additional 328,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,075.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

