Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.66.

NYSE DPZ opened at $493.20 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $508.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.42.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.17%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

