Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,713 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

