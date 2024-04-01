Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $441.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up previously from $470.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $496.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.98. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $497.14.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

