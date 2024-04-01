Brokerages Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT at $105.93

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Freshpet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FRPT

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,921,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,338,269. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,652,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,668,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after acquiring an additional 275,374 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 185,210 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares during the period. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,405,000.

Freshpet Stock Up 0.1 %

FRPT stock opened at $115.86 on Monday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $116.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.