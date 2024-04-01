Brokerages Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) PT at $122.17

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $119.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.48. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.78.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 160.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

