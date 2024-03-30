State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,085.47.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,128.88. The stock had a trading volume of 292,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $821.61 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,072.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $989.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

