Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 17,611 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,611 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $107.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,847. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

