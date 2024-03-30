SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,234. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $131.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

