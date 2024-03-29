Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $850,000 in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JIG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3,045.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JIG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.36. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

