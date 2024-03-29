JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Holdings Lowered by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAG opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

