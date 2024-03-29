Ballast Inc. Makes New $432,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ballast Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $175.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.38. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

