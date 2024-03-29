First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Up 610.7% in March

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 610.7% from the February 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FICS opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $35.41.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.