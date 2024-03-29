First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Up 610.7% in March

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 610.7% from the February 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ FICS opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $35.41.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).
