VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management reduced its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 806,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

