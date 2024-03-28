Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,000 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the February 29th total of 196,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:HSCS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,469. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSCS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Heart Test Laboratories by 55.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories by 246.1% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Heart Test Laboratories by 896.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 255,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 229,762 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
