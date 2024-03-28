Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down to $27.74

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.74, but opened at $27.14. Trupanion shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 38,012 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Trupanion Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Trupanion by 45.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

