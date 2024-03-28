Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Short Interest Up 145.0% in March

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the February 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Cementos Argos Price Performance
Shares of Cementos Argos stock remained flat at $11.23 on Thursday. Cementos Argos has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.
Cementos Argos Company Profile
