Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Short Interest Up 145.0% in March

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the February 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Cementos Argos Price Performance

Shares of Cementos Argos stock remained flat at $11.23 on Thursday. Cementos Argos has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

