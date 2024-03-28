Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Celcuity stock traded up $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 353,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,252. Celcuity has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $525.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Celcuity by 9,962.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

