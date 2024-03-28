Sage Financial Group Inc. Makes New $582,000 Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $45.28. 637,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

