Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $354,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $79.98. 144,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,938. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

