IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CAO Sells $80,391.15 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IDT stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $38.40. 9,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,495. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $974.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IDT by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in IDT by 58.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in IDT during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

