China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the February 29th total of 82,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,606. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Featured Stories

