Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Lifted by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 16.9% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $31,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $174.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $175.16.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

