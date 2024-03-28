Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 4.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 211,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 758,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
Mullen Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
