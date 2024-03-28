Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 4.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 211,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 758,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 73.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 151.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.