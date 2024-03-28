CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $322.25 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.80.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

